As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 approaches, viewers eagerly await the revelation of this season's winner. Amid the race to the finale, former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has addressed speculations about his support for any particular contestant on BB17. In a statement shared on X, he clarified, “I am not supporting any individual from #BB17 neither watching the show, Stop spreading false rumours about the support and let the best one Win ..” Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Lashes Out at Munawar Faruqui Amid the Race to Finale, Actress Calls Him ‘Darpok’ and ‘Phattu Insaan’ (Watch Promo Video).

Asim Riaz On Bigg Boss 17 Show And Winner

I am not supporting any individual from #BB17 neither watching the show, Stop spreading false rumours about the support and let the best one Win .. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 18, 2024

