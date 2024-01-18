The friendship between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui has taken a hit. The latest promo video of Bigg Boss 17 reveals the actress lashing out at the stand-up comedian in front of the housemates, labelling him as a ‘darpok’ and ‘phattu insaan’. All of this unfolds amid the intense race to the finale, scheduled for the 28th of this month. During the confrontation, Ankita also vows to expose Munawar and reveal his true nature to the world. Bigg Boss 17 Race To Finale: Isha Malviya Gets Into Heated Argument With Mannara Chopra, Calls Her 'Nakli Aurat' (Watch Promo Video).

Watch The Promo Of Bigg Boss 17 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)