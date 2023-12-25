In the latest episode, Bigg Boss 17, Isha chooses her captaincy power to eliminate Aishwarya from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Following her eviction, Neil Bhatt becomes visibly upset, engaging in a heated argument with Isha Malviya, who dismisses him, saying, "Meri jisse nahi jamti woh jao." Neil expresses his intention for revenge against Isha for evicting his wife Aishwarya. Amidst the altercation, Samarth jumps in to support Isha, asking Neil to stay within his limits with the remark, "Aukat mein reh." Mannara Chopra criticises Isha's decision, claiming she made a wrong choice by saving Anurag, who allegedly violates rules and argues with Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Decides Who To Evict Between Aishwarya Sharma and Anurag Dobhal, Says ‘Meri Jisse Nahi Jamegi Woh Jao’ (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo

