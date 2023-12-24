In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, house captain Isha Malviya will be seen deciding who will be evicted amongst those that are nominated, depending on who has broken rules. This week’s nominated contestants include Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal. In a promo shared by the channel, Isha is called in the archive room where Bigg Boss tells her: “Rules break ke aadhar par kaun is hafte beghar hota hai faisla hoga apka.” Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Once Again Spark Controversy As He Kisses on Her Belly, Netizens Say ‘Temptation Island Mein Jao’ (Watch Video).

Isha said that she would like to oust the person who she doesn’t get along with much. “Main chaahungi jinse meri kam level pe banti hai main unko haataun,” she said. Going by the reaction of Neil Bhatt, it seems his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was shown the exit door.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Upon hearing the decision taken by Isha, Neil said: “What? Rule break pe.” Munawar Farqui said: “What a stupid decision.” Isha in the garden area is heard telling housemates that it was her call. To which, Neil said: “You don't deserve to be here.” Isha replied: “Meri jisse nahi jamegi woh jao.”

