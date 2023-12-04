Get ready for another explosive episode of Bigg Boss 17, as tonight (Dec 4) promises nominations that will shake the house! The promo reveals Neil Bhatt unleashing his fiery side, calling out Anurag Dobhal's 'arrogance' and nominating him without hesitation. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's rivalry escalates as they take turns nominating each other. But the drama doesn't stop there! Abhishek Kumar seems to be the hot target this week, with housemates lining up to nominate him. Check it out! Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Feels ‘Hurt’ After Isha Malviya Says She Doesn’t Want Their Relationship and Her Ex Abhishek Knows Her Better (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

PROMO biggBoss17 Tomorrowpic.twitter.com/dhDflSG2hS — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 3, 2023

