Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's relationship have hit a rough patch as the two are seen locking horns in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17. A promo shared by the channel of the upcoming episode, shows Isha in the kitchen with her ex Abhishek Kumar, who burns his hand while cooking. Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra Being Favoured by Salman Khan and Makers? Deets Inside.

To which, Isha said: "Galat cheezon ko support karoge toh haath jal jaata hai aesai hi." Abhishek then retaliates by saying you are the one who is jealous. “Jal to tum rahi ho,” he said. Isha then confidently tells Abhishek that even today if she wants, he will not move till the time she doesn’t want him to move.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 New Promo

Isha’s current boyfriend is sitting there and he said: “Agar koi bhi ladke ke saaath koi ladki dikhe to inko problem hoti hai. Aap ko ache tareeke se jaante hai.” This irks Isha, who replies: “Jao Mannara ke baalo main spray daalo, KhanZaadi ka top theek karo.” “Aapko jalan ho rahi hai ki aapka ex kisi aur ladki ke paas jaa rha hai Iski akad nikaal ta hun,” Samarth retorts. Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka aka Sunny Arya Says 'Mere Liye Jhatka Hai' After Being Evicted From Salman Khan's Show Over Physical Violence.

Isha then said she doesn’t want to stay with Samarth in the relationship. The trio then get into the ‘Dil’ room, where Abhishek tells Isha to behave as she is hurting Samarth. Isha then said that Abhishek knows her better than Samarth. This hurts Samarth, who ends up saying that he doesn’t want to look at Isha.

