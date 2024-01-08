In a compelling Bigg Boss 17 promo, emotions run high as Ankita Lokhande tears up, visibly affected by Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra's blossoming camaraderie. The video captures Ankita expressing her distress, mentioning, "He doesn't love me anymore." In response, Vicky calmly asserts, "I married you, not your servant." The charged exchange hints at underlying tensions, signaling a turbulent phase in their relationship. Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Salman Khan’s Reality Show To Conclude on January 28, 2024!

See Bigg Boss 17's Latest Promo Video Here:

