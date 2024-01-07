According to reports, Salman Khan has revealed that the reality show will end later this month. The highly anticipated grand finale of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 17 is set for January 28, 2024. The current contestants include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashetty, Ayesha Khan, and K-pop idol Aoora. Ankita Lokhande Exposed? After Denying Rhea Chakraborty's Statement, Actress Now Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Claustrophobic' on Bigg Boss 17!

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Update

Salman Khan CONFIRMED and announced the Bigg Boss 17 Grand FINALE Date - 28th January 2024. Thank god. No extension for this boring season Waise Kaun hoga WINNER 🤔 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 7, 2024

