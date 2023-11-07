Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 will witness an epic war of words between TV personalities and OTT squad. In new promo shared by the makers, we get to see Ankita Lokhande vs Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, Aishwarya Sharma vs Arun Mashetty and Isha Malviya vs Anurag Dobhal. The task was performed with aim to earn the weekly ration. So, who do you think will win? Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Lashes Out at Munawar Faruqui; Is This the End of Their Bond? (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

