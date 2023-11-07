After getting nominated this week, Mannara Chopra seems to be legitly upset. Well, as seen in new promo, the actress will be digging out old goss and lashing out friend Munawar Faruqui. The two, share a close bond on the show since day one, and looks like things are turning sour between them. Munawar even tries to explain Mannara, but the latter pays no heed. So, is this the end of their friendship? Check out the promo below. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Into Heated Argument With Arun Mashettey As He Steals Food From Dimag House (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)