Recently evicted from Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya, the Udaariyaan actress, was seen in the city post-exit. She happily greeted paparazzi in a lovely pink ensemble with a 'namaste'. When questioned about Abhishek Kumar's latest song, "Avocado", she promptly responded, "Which song? Even if it's out, I won't watch it." Check out the video below for more. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Breaks Down After Ex-flame Isha Malviya Gets Evicted From the Show Ahead of Finale (Watch Video).

Isha Malviya After Exit From BB 17

