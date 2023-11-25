It seems like Khanzaadi, the latest Bigg Boss contestant, is considering leaving the house. The singer, also known as Firoza Khan, faced another scolding from Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In a recent promo, during a task with Jigna Vohra, Khanzaadi became upset when her health issues were brought up. She expressed her discomfort, but Jigna continued, leading Salman to intervene, expressing his frustration with Khanzaadi's attitude. Khanzaadi, emotional and unwilling to hear more about her physical health, expressed her desire to leave. Salman, seemingly snapped, told her she could leave if she wanted. As Khanzaadi stormed out, she was comforted by Ankita Lokhande and others. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Is NOT Pregnant, Check Deets Inside!.

Check Out Bigg Boss 17 Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)