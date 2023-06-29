Bigg Boss OTT 2 just got hotter! Well, as Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were seen locking lips on Salman Khan's reality show during a task. The said clip is going viral which sees the duo smiling and enjoying the lip kiss in front of all the housemates. To be honest, we are surprised to see Akanksha getting cosy with Jad, as she is the one who always shush's the lad when he talks explicit stuff on cam. Check out the video below. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan 'Gay', Netizens Slam The Actress (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid Kissing:

Salman Khan chale the isse sanskari show banane#BiggBossOTT2 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/PG8qD9c3j7 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 29, 2023

