Bigg Boss OTT 2 is surely getting entertaining with passing day, owing to different personalities locked inside the house together. Among the many, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is getting lots of love from fans for being real on the show. Now, a video of Falaz Naaz and Avinash Sachdev has gone viral online which sees them calling Abhishek 'janani' and 'gay'. This name calling by Falaz has not gone down well with netizens who have slammed her for the same. Check it out. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan Silences Pooja Bhatt After She Comments on His 'Parvarish' During Verbal Spat (Watch Video).

Falaq aur Avinash calling Abhishek Malhan a "gay" and "janani"? Said in such a derogatory way that they are disrespecting the community as well here. Shameful #AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan#FukraArmy #BiggBossOTT2@JioCinema. @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/QGotL9BZad — I.ZLUCKY (@IZLUCKY19) June 29, 2023

#AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan #AbhishekMalhan BRO PLEASE RT IT BECAUSE WE WANT THIS ON WKV THAT FALAQ IS SAYING GAY TO ABHISHEK pic.twitter.com/xzR6hhnBRB — TWEET wth Fazian (@fazian787_) June 29, 2023

