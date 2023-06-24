Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen it's first female contestant evicted and it's Palak Purswani. She turned heads on the show for her fashion choices and definitely packed a lot of bags for the house, but it's too bad she will now have to take them back as she has been eliminated. The nominated contestants were Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Contestant Puneet Superstar Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Reality Show for Rude Behaviour.

View BB OTT 2 Update:

BREAKING! Palak Purswani is evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house in the first week. #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 24, 2023

