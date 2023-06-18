According to reports, Social media influencer and content creator Puneet Superstar ( real name Prakash Kumar) has been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house, within a few hours of the grand premiere for his rude behaviour and for destroying property. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: From Jiya Shankar to Cyrus Broacha, Meet The Confirmed Contestants of Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

For the first time in history of Bigg Boss, an EVICTION in less than 12 hours! #PuneetKumar was evicted by the housemates. To find out what led to this shocking eviction, watch tonight’s episode at 9pm. Streaming free only on #JioCinema.#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema pic.twitter.com/BhsjzdyM5P — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 18, 2023

Check Out A Video Of Puneet Superstar Here:

#PuneetSuperstar got evicted from #BiggBossOTT2 in less than 24 hours. Basically he was upset because his ranking decreased from 2 position to 12th.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JqwI4VcBUu — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) June 18, 2023

