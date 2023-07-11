One of the strongest contender on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was seen getting teary-eyed recently on the show. The YouTuber got overwhelmed with emotions and started to shed tears as he was missing his parents. However, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid calmed him down and made him smile by lauding his accomplishments merely at the age of 26. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha Exits the Show Due to Medical Emergency in Family, Makers Issue Statement.

Abhishek Malhan Cries:

#AbhishekMalhan gets emotional as he is missing his parentspic.twitter.com/hKhoCDCbML — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)