Bigg Boss OTT 2 has almost come to an end. The Salman Khan hosted reality show is set for its grand finale and fans cannot keep calm. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt, who are the top five finalists of BB OTT 2. Now, just in case you are wondering where to watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale, fret not, as we have got you covered. Well, as BB OTT 2 grand finale will stream live on JioCinema on August 14 from 9 PM IST onwards. Bookmark this ASAP! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Jiya Shankar Buys Luxurious New Car Post Her Eviction From the Show (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale on August 14:

It's going to be exciting, entertaining, & emotional all at once! ‘Cause the Grand Finale of #BBOTT2 is here!🔥 Watch the #BiggBossOTT2 Finale tomorrow at 9pm. Streaming free on #JioCinema!#BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/yVWr5ikqIu — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)