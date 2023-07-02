Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 is in its last leg. The Mohanlal hosted reality show is all set for its grand finale and fans are excited. Ahead of the gala event, it was Cerena Ann Johnson, who was eliminated from the show. Now, just in case you are wondering where to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 Finale, fret not, as we've got you covered. BB 5 grand finale will be aired on the Asianet channel from 7 PM IST on July 2. The episode will also stream on Disney Plus Hotstar app. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Full Contestants List: From Sagar Surya, Cerena Ann Johnson to Shiju Abdul Rasheed, Meet the 18 Housemates Who Entered Mohanlal’s Reality Show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Finale on July 2:

