Model Jad Hadid is playing the handsome card on Bigg Boss OTT 2 really well. Sometimes, we see him flirting with Akanksha Puri and at times he tries his luck on Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar. Having said that, now a video from Bigg Boss' live feed has gone viral online, which sees Jad touching Akanksha inappropriately and making her uncomfortable in the garden area. On being touched by Hadid, Puri tells him, “Don't do that.” He asks, “Why?” She replies, “Dunno. I don't like touches so much.” Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Palak Purswani Eliminated From Salman Khan's Reality Show.

Jad Hadid Makes Akanksha Puri Uncomfortable:

