A new photo of Salman Khan has raised eyebrows. The host of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has left netizens shocked after this picture of him holding cigarette while hosting the show surfaced online. It shows the superstar interacting with the contestants in the house and at the same holding cigarette in his hand. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale To Take Place on August 13; Salman Khan’s Show To See Wildcard Entries – Reports.

Salman Khan With Cigarette On Bigg Boss OTT 2

Yesterday the editor mistakenly included a shot of Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand while interacting with contestants 🤣. Bechare ka job toh gaya ab. Fired! #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/50oQGVfKNL — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2023

