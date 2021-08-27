Bigg Boss OTT is turning out to be a treat for the reality show fans. As right from arguments, fights to love, the show is serving entertainment to the 't'. However, one connection that has been standing out from the rest is of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. From day one, the two have been trusting each other and that's what has made them a fan favourite. Netizens are rooting for the duo as they might argue multiple times, but ultimately patch up. Twitterati are currently showering love on them by sharing their cute pictures. Check it out. Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Kisses Shamita Shetty After She Gets Upset With Him Over Divya Agarwal (Watch Video).
Aww!
CAN THEY STOP BEING THIS CUTE?! I MEAN, IT IS NOT EASY TO HANDLE.😭
| #ShaRa • #ShamitaShetty • #RaqeshBapat | pic.twitter.com/ylqAhYx3iw
— . (@zoyahussain__) August 27, 2021
Haha!
They're doing their dance practice. We freaking gonna see them DANCING TOGETHER SKSKSSK. 😭❤✋#ShaRa #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat pic.twitter.com/mGADRweL5v
— 𝑺𝒉𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒖❥︎ (@shravvvya) August 27, 2021
Sweet!
O maagu Turuu Lovee ❤️#BiggBossOTT #RakeshBapat #ShamitaShetty #Ramita Cute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mPR1yhgGAb
— 𝐑𝐢𝐚 𝐉𝐡𝐚 🗝️ (@RiaJhaa) August 27, 2021
Nice!
i repeat, it’s the hand-holding for me.#ShaRa #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat pic.twitter.com/64F1VmFYIH
— • (@iiobsessedii) August 27, 2021
It's a Kiss!
User of this account is DEAD,will see y'all in hell bye... 😩✋😭❤#ShaRa #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat pic.twitter.com/z7OpjPCsbf
— 𝑺𝒉𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒖❥︎ (@shravvvya) August 27, 2021
Cute!
#RaqeshBapat has done a really great art work i m impressed buddy 😜
What about you #ShamitaShetty 😉 ?? #ShaRa #BiggBossOTT #LiveFeed pic.twitter.com/ewsfFf1G1s
— bronzz beautie (@bronzzz_beautie) August 27, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)