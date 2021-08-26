The connection twist on Bigg Boss OTT is fun to watch. Among the many jodis, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's chemistry is the highlight of the show. Now, in a latest clip, we see Shamita getting miffed with Raqesh as he goes and consoles a sobbing Divya Agarwal. However, later on, Bapat comes and pacifies Shetty and also kisses her on the cheek. Aww!!

