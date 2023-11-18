It was Bigg Boss OTT reunion for Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia and Palak Purswani, as they all were papped chilling together. In new viral pics online, the reality show contestants were spotted posing for the camera in uber-cool casual wear and partying hard. Indeed, not all friendships which we see on Bigg Boss are fake! Tatlubaaz Song ‘Haye Laggayi’: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, Divya Aggarwal Present Zesty Prelude to EPIC ON’s Riveting Conman Drama (Watch Video).

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani Party Hard:

Bigg Boss OTT Reunion: Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, and Palak Purswani reunited at a party. pic.twitter.com/UzrrqFHr2M — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 18, 2023

