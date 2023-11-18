The upcoming song “Haaye Laggayi" from Tatlubaaz, featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Agarwal, promises a delightful blend of laughter and catchy beats, ensuring a dose of pure entertainment. The track showcases the unique connection between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nargis Fakhri, narrating the blunders in Dhoopar's character's life. Tatlubaaz Trailer: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Aggarwal Star in Gripping Phishing Drama; Series Set to Release on November 25 on EPIC ON (Watch Video).

With simple yet amazing lyrics, the song's irresistible charm invites listeners to hum along. The infusion of humour and romance is set to captivate audiences, with Nargis Fakhri's enchanting saree looks and Dheeraj Dhoopar's charismatic facial expressions adding to the visual allure.

Watch Taltubaaz song Haye Laggayi

Scheduled for an exclusive premiere on November 25, 2023, on India's premier OTT platform, EPIC ON, "Haaye Laggayi" sets the stage for the exhilarating conman narrative of the Tatlubaaz series. The track, composed by Muskaan Tomar and penned by Rajnish Yadav, provides a sneak peek into the essence of the series, delving into the cunning con artist Bulbul's journey towards a lavish life. Tatlubaaz unfolds in Banaras, where the characters played by Disha and Isabelle entangle him in a web of mishaps involving loot, deceit, and even murder. Tatlubaaz Title Track: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Aggarwal's Catchy Upbeat Song on EPIC ON is Pure Entertainer (Watch Video).

Promising a rollercoaster of emotions and adventures, Tatlubaaz, slated for its debut on EPIC ON, presents a unique narrative filled with suspense and cunning manoeuvres. The gripping phishing drama is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as the series unfolds its intriguing plot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2023 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).