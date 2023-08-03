Chhavi Mittal took to Instagram and informed fans about her recent diagnosis. She is a breast cancer survivor and has been diagnosed with costochondritis. The television actress posted a photo from one of her gym sessions and wrote, “Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein (I have a new disease) it’s called costocondritis. Fancy no? (It’s an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all. I have pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything.” She continued, “No, I’m not always positive about it, but I’m rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) coz u know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well I do! For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And this too shall pass.” Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; TV Actress Shares a Strong Appreciation Post on Instagram.

What is Costochondritis?

Costochondritis is an inflammation of the cartilage that connects a rib to the breastbone. Pain caused by costochondritis might mimic that of a heart attack or other heart conditions.

Check Out Chhavi Mittal's Instagram Post Here:

