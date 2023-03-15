Chhavi Mittal has called out Instagram users who slammed her for posting pictures of herself kissing her kids on social media. She shared screenshots of the users comment which called the actress' act as 'child abuse' and more. "I teach them to be unabashed about showing love, and they reciprocate," a part of her caption reads. Chhavi Mittal And Mohit Hussein Celebrate 17 Years Of Marital Bliss! Actress Shares Pictures And Pens A Sweet Note For Her Husband.

Chhavi Mittal Slams Trolls:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)