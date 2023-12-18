Actress Chhavi Mittal recently revealed an accident on the set where her hair caught fire. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of the incident, describing it as the "scariest" experience. In the post, she acknowledged that accidents are inevitable on set but emphasised the fear she felt when her hair ignited. Chhavi expressed gratitude to Karan Grover for coming to her rescue and extinguishing the flames with his bare hands. The actress also shared a vlog capturing the incident, providing a firsthand account of the unexpected and frightening moment. Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; TV Actress Shares a Strong Appreciation Post on Instagram.

Chhavi Mittal's Hair Catches Fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)