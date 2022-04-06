Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their little bundle of love on April 3. The couple shared the good news to all fans on social media and since then congratulatory messages have been poured in for the newly blessed parents. Debina shared a happy click in which she can be seen posing with her husband and baby girl and thanked everyone for all the love.

Debina And Gurmeet With Their Newborn

