TV actress Debina Bonnerjee, known for sharing her life through vlogs, recently updated her followers about her father's hospitalisation due to pneumonia and high blood sugar. In her vlog, she mentioned that her father fell ill before a planned trip, and tests revealed pneumonia and elevated blood sugar levels. Although they tested for Covid-19, the result was negative. Debina took proactive steps, preparing healthy millet khichdi for her family, managing her daughters, and showing glimpses of her father in the hospital, where her mother was diligently caring for him. Debina Bonnerjee Shares Glimpse of First Christmas Prep With Her Little Munchkins Lianna and Divisha (Watch Video).

Watch Debina Talking About Her Dad In Her Vlog

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)