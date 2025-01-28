Krystle D'Souza has been linked to businessman Gulaam Gouse Deewani for quite some time now. The popular television actress has seemingly confirmed her romance with the restaurant but has not labelled their relationship yet. On the occasion of the Gulaam's birthday last weekend, the Brahmarakshas actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable wish for him along with a video. The video saw the rumoured lovebirds on a shikara ride as they sang the popular song "Bhumro Bhumro". She captioned the post, "Literal translation: May all your dreams always come true. Happy birthday to my daily dose of laughter, adventure, happiness, anger and pure joy ! You are still the nicest human I know everrr." Did Krystle D’Souza Confirm Dating Rithvikk Dhanjani With Her Latest ‘Heart’ Insta Post?.

Krystle D’Souza’s Cute Birthday Wish for Rumoured Boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)