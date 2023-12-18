Debina Bonnerjee delighted fans, offering a sneak peek into her inaugural Christmas preparations alongside her adorable little ones, Lianna and Divisha. Posting on Instagram, she unveiled a time-lapse video showcasing the enchanting Christmas tree, featuring her kids dressed as Santa Claus. The heartwarming footage encapsulated the festive spirit, capturing the essence of joy and family togetherness. Bonnerjee's cheerful celebration with her munchkins added a touch of warmth, spreading holiday cheer and anticipation for the upcoming Christmas festivities. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Give Couple Goals in These Mushy Pics from Their Paris Trip!

Watch Debina Bonnerjee's Christmas Prep:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)