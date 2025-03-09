Gaurav Khanna has reportedly won the first-ever season of Celebrity MasterChef, hosted by Farah Khan. The show, judged by celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, saw Gaurav competing against finalists Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) and Rajiv Adatia. As per India Forums, the grand finale challenge had contestants recreating Chef Ranveer Brar's signature dish, Dakshin Express, which featured dry ice. Gaurav’s impeccable execution of the complex recipe secured his victory, making him the first-ever Celebrity MasterChef champion. Celebrity MasterChef Top 5: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia in the Race – Reports.

Gaurav Khanna Wins ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)