Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has landed in another controversy during his recent visit to Mata Vaishno Devi along with his friends in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Elvish Yadav's friend engaged in an argument with a reporter in Jammu who only asked about the experience of his visit. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Elvish Yadav left the spot or it can be said that he ran away as soon as the matter escalated. Temptation Island: Elvish Yadav Talks About Love and Relationships, BB OTT 2 Winner Says 'Having Someone Who Supports You Is Crucial'.

Elvish Yadav Escapes After Misbehaving With A Journalist

Here's the full context of what happened in the #ElvishYadav case, along with WhatsApp screenshot and call recording of journalist #PradeepSingh who confronted Elvish and his team over his misbehavior with the media.#ElvishArmy #RaghavSharma pic.twitter.com/ms72nSSYKp — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 22, 2023

