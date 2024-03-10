In the latest updates from the recent meeting of Elvish Yadav, Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) and Rajat Dalal, situations finally relaxed and came to a positive turn. Rajat Dalal, who acted as a mediator between the two involved in the controversy, went live on Instagram and it's a relief to see that things are looking up, as both sides have exchanged apologies and resolved their differences. During the Instagram live, Maxtern mentioned that there was a miscommunication, and he was provoked by someone, leading him to mock Elvish. Elvish, in response, assured that there would be no further harm from his end. The video concluded with Rajat Dalal and Nitin Chandila asking people to stay strong and not fall prey to such situations. After the live, Maxtern took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Elvish Yadav. Rajat Dalal Claims He's Going to Maxtern's House; Fitness Influencer Also Invites Elvish Yadav and His Men to Come There and Bury the Hatchet (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Controversy Solved!

Check Out Rajat Dalal’s Full Insta Live Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@trainedbyrajat)

Check Out Maxtern’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxtern (@maxtern)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)