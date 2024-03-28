Elvish Yadav, recently out on bail for charges related to snake venom and assaulting Sagar Thakur (Maxtern), made his first public appearance in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 27) night. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was spotted by paparazzi sporting a casual white shirt and blue jeans. He skipped acknowledging photographers but happily took selfies with some fans. A video of the encounter has been circulating widely on social media. Check it out. 'I Am Back'! Elvish Yadav Shares First Vlog on YouTube After Bail, Calls Being Jailed Very 'Bad Phase of Life' (Watch Video),

Elvish Yadav in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)