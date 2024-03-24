Elvish Yadav is back on YouTube! Following bail in both the snake venom case and the Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) assault case, he returned home on March 23. Just a day later, the Bigg Boss OTT winner uploaded his first vlog, addressing his fans and discussing being jailed as a "very bad phase" in his life. The video also features Yadav with his family and mother. He concludes the vlog by announcing his attendance at a Holi event in Surat on the following day. Check it out! Elvish Yadav First Post After Bail: YouTuber Shares Photo of Himself Posing With His Luxury Cars, Reaches Home Ahead of Holi 2024.

Elvish Yadav's First Vlog After Bail

