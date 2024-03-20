Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, is making headlines after his arrest in the Noida rave party case. He confessed to preparing snake venom for parties, shocking many. In a recent vlog, his distressed parents appeared, with his mother in tears, longing for him. It was said that Elvish’s family struggled since his arrest. Elvish reportedly faces sleepless nights in jail. His father dismissed media claims of the YouTuber confessing his crime, stating he was not even questioned. Elvish’s father revealed he told him, "Why would I confess when I haven't done anything?" Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: Gurugram Police To Apply for Bigg Boss OTT winner’s Production Warrant on March 20.

Elvish Yadav's Father Claims His Innocence

