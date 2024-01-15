Nithiin's recent film, Extra Ordinary Man, faced a disappointing performance at the box office. Directed by Vakkantham Vamsi after a five-year hiatus, the comedy-action drama stars Sreeleela as the female lead. Despite a break and a promising cast including Rajasekhar and Rao Ramesh, the film struggled in cinemas. However, Disney+ Hotstar has announced that Extra Ordinary Man will be available for streaming from January 19, offering a chance for those who missed it in theatres. The storyline revolves around Abhi, an aspiring actor whose real and fictional lives intertwine when he falls in love with Likitha, a corporate managing director. Extra-Ordinary Man Review: Nithiin and Sreeleela’s Romantic Comedy Film Garners Mixed Reactions From Netizens.

Extra Ordinary Man Trailer

