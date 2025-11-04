Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has responded to a user who faced issues while withdrawing funds. Dr Aniruddha Malpani called it a “Zerodha scam” and highlighted that the trading platform did not allow him to withdraw his own money from his account, setting a limit of INR 5 crore for daily withdrawals. He said, “They use my money for free! @zerodhaonline.” Responding to this, Nithin Kamath said that Malpani’s payment was processed on November 3 as requested. He explained, “We need to ensure, for the sake of our systems’ sanity (like all other financial services firms), that we have some checks in place when clients withdraw funds.” He added that there were numerous potential issues that could arise during the withdrawal process and that there was no way to recover funds once withdrawn. Therefore, Kamath said, Zerodha had an INR 5 crore threshold and required customers to raise a ticket for higher withdrawals. YouTube-Disney Dispute: Google’s Streaming Platform Responds to Disney’s Request To Restore ABC Network, Makes Email Conversation Public; Continues Negotiations.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Responds to User, Explains INR 5 Crore Daily Withdrawal Limits

Hi Dr, your payout requests were processed yesterday. We need to ensure, for the sake of our systems' sanity (like all other financial services firms), that we have some checks in place when clients withdraw funds As you can imagine, numerous potential issues can arise during… https://t.co/dfrj56Hyxi pic.twitter.com/8hhCW0DRFO — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 4, 2025

