Extra Ordinary Man, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and starring Nitin in the lead, premiered in theatres on December 8. Designed as a complete commercial entertainer, the film featured Sreeleela as the leading lady. In the movie, Nithiin portrays a junior artist striving to seize promising opportunities within the film industry. The trailer maintains a humorous tone that gradually transitions into action-packed sequences. Following the movie's release, netizens took to social media to express their opinions. To help guide your theatre experience, we recommend taking a look at these reviews before heading to the cinemas. Extra-Ordinary Man Trailer: Nithiin Plays Junior Artist in This Vakkantham Vamsi Directorial Co-Starring Sreeleela (Watch Video).

Wait What?

Hilarious For Sure..

Positive Response

A Decent Entertainer: 

The Truth

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)