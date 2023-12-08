Extra Ordinary Man, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and starring Nitin in the lead, premiered in theatres on December 8. Designed as a complete commercial entertainer, the film featured Sreeleela as the leading lady. In the movie, Nithiin portrays a junior artist striving to seize promising opportunities within the film industry. The trailer maintains a humorous tone that gradually transitions into action-packed sequences. Following the movie's release, netizens took to social media to express their opinions. To help guide your theatre experience, we recommend taking a look at these reviews before heading to the cinemas. Extra-Ordinary Man Trailer: Nithiin Plays Junior Artist in This Vakkantham Vamsi Directorial Co-Starring Sreeleela (Watch Video).

#ExtraOrdinaryMan An Outdated Commercial Movie that is strictly below par! A few comedy bits work here and there but a lot of it irritates as it banks on Spoofs/Parodies and feels over the top. Director tried to take the movie on a fun route but he fails to write a cohesive… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 8, 2023

2nd half bro, out and out ComEdy Warning scene, introduction scene😁charge scene,raid scene 😁 Pelli sambandam scene , Rajshekar scenes Nd fun song na pette thalam terichi 🤣😂💯 #ExtraOrdinaryMan#ExtraOrdinaryManreview @actor_nithiin — 🅰luri R🅰VI TEJ🅰 (@aluriraviteja) December 8, 2023

Both the songs in the first half #Brushvesko & #SirraakuThaandavam are good. Medley dance number is hilarious. #ExtraOrdinaryMan — Deccan Delight (@DeccanDelight) December 8, 2023

#ExtraOrdinaryMan - A decent entertainer after quite a while from Tollywood. Nithin throughout the movie chaala energetic ga chesadu at the same time Ekkada overboard vellaledhu. Leela had a limited screen time and she’s okay. Last song aithey energy anantham Hit movie - 3/5 — Peter (@urstruelypeter) December 8, 2023

Very entertaining comedy track 👌 Movie chala bagundi @actor_nithiin #ravuramesh garu character is too much fun #ExtraOrdinaryMan worth it pic.twitter.com/LqBQAnDDZh — Ashokattluri (@im_ashokattluri) December 8, 2023

