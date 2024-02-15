TV star Rubina Dilaik shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, showcasing her Valentine's Day celebration with family. The Bigg Boss winner and husband, Abhinav Shukla, enjoyed the occasion amidst nature, cradling their adorable twin daughters. Rubina's mother also accompanied her on the outing. Have a look at the stunning pictures! Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Name their Babies, Edhaa and Jeeva - Know What They Mean!

Rubina Dilaik's Valentine's Day Was All About Fam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

