Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently unveiled the names of their twin baby daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, born on November 27. The couple shared a heartwarming Instagram post with pictures of the family, including a sweet moment of Rubina conducting a small puja ceremony as the twins turned a month old. Fro those who are wondering what ‘Edhaa’ and ‘Jeeva’ means, here it is! the significance, ‘Edhaa’ means Sacred, Wealth, Strength, Happiness, while ‘Jeeva’ represents life and immortality in Hindu origin, adding a deep meaning to the names. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls; Actress' Trainer Confirms the Good News, Later Edits Post.

Rubina Dilaik- Abhinav Shukla's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)