Zoe Saldana’s upcoming TV series, From Scratch, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 21. The premiere of the upcoming limited series was held at the Tudum Theatre in Hollywood. Zoe, who’d be essaying the role of Amy Wheeler, posed with producer Reese Witherspoon at the event. Take a look at the pictures and video below: Reese Witherspoon Reveals How Top Gun Maverick Provided a Lot of Inspiration for Legally Blonde 3.

Zoe Saldana & Reese Witherspoon

From Scratch Premiere

