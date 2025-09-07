The immersion of one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganpati idols during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Lalbaugcha Raja, at Girgaon Chowpatty was delayed on Sunday, September 7, due to an unexpected rise in waters following a high tide in the Arabian Sea. Thousands of devotees continued to wait at Girgaon Chowpatty to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja and witness the Ganesh visarjan despite the delay. Amid this, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Honorary Secretary Sudhir Salvi has given an update regarding Lalbaugcha Raja immersion. According to Salvi, the Lalbaugcha Raja will be immersed after 10:30 pm on September 7. This is the first time that the immersion of the idol has been delayed. Usually, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol immersion is carried away by shifting the idol on a raft before 9 am, in the deep sea at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Idol Taken for Immersion at Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty Amid Emotional Farewell by Thousands of Devotees (Watch Videos).

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan To Take Place After 10:30 PM on September 7, Says Mandal Secretary Sudhir Salvi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)