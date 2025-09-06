The Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai culminates with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganeshotsav 2025 began on August 27 and the ten-day festival ends today with Anant Chaturdashi on September 6. One of the famous Ganpati pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja, is the sarvajanik Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug. The Lord Ganesha idol is worshipped during the Ganeshotsav festival and is immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. Lakhs of devotees participate in the Visarjan procession with chants, music, and dance, expressing gratitude and seeking blessings for prosperity and protection. Each year, the large procession attracts massive crowds. Hence, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal offers Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 through live streaming online. Devotees can watch the live telecast of Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan from the comfort of their homes on the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal's official YouTube channel.

Watch Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Live Streaming Online:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)