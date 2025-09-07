After a delay of at least 14 hours, Lalbaugcha Raja was finally immersed at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty on Sunday, September 7. The Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan was delayed on Sunday morning due to the high tide of 4.42 metres, which made it impossible to align the idol with the immersion raft. Repeated attempts by the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal volunteers to move the idol onto the platform failed as the currents lifted the base and destabilised the structure. Finally, after repeated efforts by organisers, civic officials and local fishermen to overcome the challenges posed by the sea, the iconic Lord Ganesh was immersed in the sea. This year’s visarjan turned into one of the longest in recent history, stretching close to 35 hours after the idol first left its pandal. Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Update: Mumbai’s Grand Ganesh Idol Will Be Immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty After 10:30 PM, Says Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Honorary Secretary Sudhir Salvi (Watch Video).

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Concludes After 14-Hour Delay

Mumbaikars Bid Emotional Goodbyes to Beloved Lalbaugcha Raja

#LalbaugchaRaja2025 Visarjan after about 20+ hours, Bappa has shown that Bappa isn't happy with the way Bhakts were treated as dirt at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal while Rich got VVIP Treatment & Bappa is upset with the way nature is destroyed in hill states. Will lessons be learnt? pic.twitter.com/Wx9ixAKV2m — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) September 7, 2025

