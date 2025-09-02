Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shared his heartfelt desire as ‘Mumbai Cha Seth’ visited the Gokuldham society on Tuesday to give darshan to all the residents. When asked, "Is there any problem that Ganpati Bappa has solved for you?" ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Fame Gurucharan Singh’s Father Shares Health Update on the Actor After Hospitalisation, Reveals ‘He Is out of Danger’.

Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi Hint at Daya Ben’s Return

Refusing to spill the beans, Dilip shared, "How can we share our personal problems on live television like this? We have told our issues to Bappa, in the ear of his mousal (His vahan)." Jumping in, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker, Asit Modi cheekily added: "Daya Bhabhi should come now, we have told that problem to Bappa." Ever since Disha Vakani, who played lovable and quirky Dayaben Gada took a break from the show back in 2017 after the birth of her daughter, it has been speculated several times that Daya Ben is coming back to the Gokuldham society; however, every time it turned out to be a false alarm.

Fans Continue To Demand Daya Ben’s Return

The admirers of the show have been constantly requesting to bring the beloved character back to the show. Previously, during a media interaction, Asit said that Disha left a lasting impact with her presence in the show, admitting that even though it has been eight years since she was last seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her character continues to live in the hearts of the audience. ‘He Got a Deal’: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Breaks Fast After INR 13 Lakh Brand Deal Is Secured, Set to Head to Mumbai.

‘TMKOC’ Needs Right Time and Story for Comeback,’ Says Asit Modi

Revealing if Daya Ben will be making a comeback on the show, Asit shared that it is more than just about bringing back a character—it is about finding the right time, the right story, and the right moment to reintroduce her to the show. Asit stated that Disha's role ended up overpowering the character. Premiered on July 28, 2008, on Sony SAB, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been adaptated from the hilarious column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by prominent writer Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. Being on air for more than 15 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television series in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).