Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, who tied the knot in November 2021, might be expecting their first child together. Reports suggest the couple is excited about this new chapter, but there's no official confirmation yet. Bollywood Life quotes a source saying, "There are possibilities that Aishwarya is expecting her first baby with Neil Bhatt. The couple is extremely happy with each other and of course, like every couple, they do have the desire to start a family of their own." The duo were last seen in Bigg Boss 17. Dance Deewane Holi Special: Govinda and Wife Sunita Add Vibrance to Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit’s Popular Show (Watch Video)

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt To Be Parents Soon?

