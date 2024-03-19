Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Govinda and his wife Sunita were spotted at the sets of Dance Deewane at Filmistan Studios, Mumbai. The celebrities were most likely shooting for the new episode of the reality show, which seems to be a Holi special. Dance Deewane 4: Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain To Grace the Show.

Govinda and his wife, Sunita, are the special guests for the upcoming episode. Madhuri, who is the judge of the show, was seen on the sets wearing a green-coloured outfit. The Devdas fame actress looked elegant in the fusion outfit, with glam makeup and her hair kept open. The look was rounded off with gold-coloured block heels.

Govinda and Sunita on the Sets of Dance Deewane:

Suniel Shetty on the Sets of Dance Deewane:

Forever Young and Handsome @SunielVShetty Sir snapped on the sets of Dance Deewane ..❤️❤️ Watch Dance Deewane Episode on Every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema..#sunielshetty #dancedeewane #fitness #fitnessgoals #fitnessmotivation pic.twitter.com/sI2YTaFNQ9 — Suniel Shetty FC (@SunielShetty_FC) March 18, 2024

Madhuri Dixit on the Sets of Dance Deewane:

Suniel, the co-judge, wore a blue shirt with chikankari work on it, and beige coloured pants. He rounded off the look with black sunglasses. Govinda's wife, Sunita, looked beautiful in a pink lehenga paired with a green choker necklace and matching earrings. Sunita and Suniel were seen posing together for the lenses, with the Hera Pheri actor putting his hands on Sunita's shoulders adorably. Govinda wore a bright pink colour kurta pyjama with a matching dupatta. He completed the outfit with brown shoes. Suniel Shetty Shares Loved-Up Photo of His ‘Bachchas’ Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul As He Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Couple on Their First Wedding Anniversary (See Post).

Laughter queen Bharti Singh, who is the host of the show, was spotted wearing a yellow ethnic outfit. She smiled and joined hands for the cameras. Dance Deewane airs on Colors.

